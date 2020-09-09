West Virginia National Guard COVID-19 Response - 180 Days on Mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766482" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

West Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen defend the local community from the COVID-19 pandemic. So far 1,963 missions have been conducted to mitigate new surges of infections throughout W. Va. A total of 104 facilities, 617 vehicles, and 10,920 N95 have been disinfected. 203,159 PPE items have been produced. 1,220 N95 fit tests have been conducted. 16,024,894 PPE items have been received & shipped. 38,134 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. 834 businesses have been trained on best practices. 350,098 meals have been packed and delivered. 23,964 COVID-19 mapping entries have been logged into the state system. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)