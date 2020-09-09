Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    West Virginia National Guard COVID-19 Response - 180 Days on Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WV, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen defend the local community from the COVID-19 pandemic. So far 1,963 missions have been conducted to mitigate new surges of infections throughout W. Va. A total of 104 facilities, 617 vehicles, and 10,920 N95 have been disinfected. 203,159 PPE items have been produced. 1,220 N95 fit tests have been conducted. 16,024,894 PPE items have been received & shipped. 38,134 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. 834 businesses have been trained on best practices. 350,098 meals have been packed and delivered. 23,964 COVID-19 mapping entries have been logged into the state system. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766482
    VIRIN: 200909-Z-RR598-0001
    Filename: DOD_107980409
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: WV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia National Guard COVID-19 Response - 180 Days on Mission, by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    west virginia Air National Guard WVNG coronavirus COVID-19 COVID19nationalguard COVID-19 testing PPE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT