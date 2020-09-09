West Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen defend the local community from the COVID-19 pandemic. So far 1,963 missions have been conducted to mitigate new surges of infections throughout W. Va. A total of 104 facilities, 617 vehicles, and 10,920 N95 have been disinfected. 203,159 PPE items have been produced. 1,220 N95 fit tests have been conducted. 16,024,894 PPE items have been received & shipped. 38,134 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. 834 businesses have been trained on best practices. 350,098 meals have been packed and delivered. 23,964 COVID-19 mapping entries have been logged into the state system. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766482
|VIRIN:
|200909-Z-RR598-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107980409
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, West Virginia National Guard COVID-19 Response - 180 Days on Mission, by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT