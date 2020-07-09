Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., conduct fuel reduction operations in Mendocino National Forest, Northern California, on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Fuel reduction operations involve manipulating, including combustion, or removal of fuels to reduce the likelihood of ignition or to lessen the potential damage. These hand crews work alongside professional wildland firefighters to suppress the August Complex fires using management strategies and tactics that provide the highest likelihood of success.
The 14th BEB deployed over 200 Soldiers in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural and cultural resources.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766465
|VIRIN:
|200907-A-WO320-139
|Filename:
|DOD_107980323
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2-17th Field Artillery Conducts Fuel Reduction Operations, by SPC Preston Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT