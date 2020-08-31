Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chung's love for martial arts

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Spc. Cesar Salazar 

    200th Public Affairs Detachment

    Non-narritave package story on Lt. Col. Raymond K. Chung, Deputy Staff Judge Advocate, Joint Forces Headquarters, New Mexico Army National Guard, and his passion for martial arts at the Oñate Military Complex, Santa Fe, N.M.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 15:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766461
    VIRIN: 200902-A-YU904-001
    Filename: DOD_107980268
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chung's love for martial arts, by SPC Cesar Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Mexico Army National Guard

