14th BEB August Complex, Meet your Soldier interview, Spc. Derek Scott

Spc. Derek Scott, I.T. Specialist, 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, gives an interview at the August Complex wildland fire Sept. 7, 2020, in Mendocino National Forest. Soldiers of the 14th BEB are deployed to Northern California, at the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, in support of Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations where they work side-by-side with professional wildland firefighters. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra)
09.07.2020
09.09.2020
Interviews
CA, US
