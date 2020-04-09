Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aviation Exercises

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ashton Hofmeister 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Iron Eagle Soldiers with 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade earn their Deck Landing Qualification while working with the United States Navy. Air Date September 4, 2020

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 13:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 766452
    VIRIN: 200904-A-AY141-1001
    Filename: DOD_107980101
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Exercises, by SGT Ashton Hofmeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ARNORTH
    1 AD CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT