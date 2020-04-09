Iron Eagle Soldiers with 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade earn their Deck Landing Qualification while working with the United States Navy. Air Date September 4, 2020
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 13:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|766452
|VIRIN:
|200904-A-AY141-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107980101
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aviation Exercises, by SGT Ashton Hofmeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
