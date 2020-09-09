Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brock Davis Accepts NROTC Scholarship

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary S Eshleman 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    200825-N-VS214-824 ATLANTA (August 25, 2020) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command,
    Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, and staff members of Morehouse College, present Brock Davis with a check for his
    Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship to Morehouse College. (U.S. Navy video/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766451
    VIRIN: 200909-N-VS214-824
    Filename: DOD_107980081
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brock Davis Accepts NROTC Scholarship, by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

