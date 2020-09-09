Brock Davis Accepts NROTC Scholarship

200825-N-VS214-824 ATLANTA (August 25, 2020) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command,
Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, and staff members of Morehouse College, present Brock Davis with a check for his
Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship to Morehouse College. (U.S. Navy video/Released)
