On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 innocent people lost their lives when 19 Islamic extremists launched terrorist attacks on the United States. Please join Task Force Spartan as we honor those we lost during the attacks.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766450
|VIRIN:
|200909-A-ZS194-500
|Filename:
|DOD_107980065
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Spartan Remembers 9/11, by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT