    Task Force Spartan Remembers 9/11

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.09.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 innocent people lost their lives when 19 Islamic extremists launched terrorist attacks on the United States. Please join Task Force Spartan as we honor those we lost during the attacks.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766450
    VIRIN: 200909-A-ZS194-500
    Filename: DOD_107980065
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Task Force Spartan Remembers 9/11, by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    U.S. Army
    The National Guard

