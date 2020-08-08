Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chinook taxi

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Video by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Bravo Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, taxis prior to takeoff for a routine training flight at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 13:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766449
    VIRIN: 200909-Z-IK914-001
    Filename: DOD_107980051
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chinook taxi, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

