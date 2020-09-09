Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Defense Officials Discuss Artificial Intelligence

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and Michael Kratsios, acting undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, discuss artificial intelligence at the Defense Department’s Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Exposition, Sept. 9, 2020. Their discussion focuses on the DOD’s current activities, future direction and challenges in artificial intelligence. The two-day, virtual event brings defense officials together with representatives from industry, academia and the government to discuss AI operations.

