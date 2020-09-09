Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and Michael Kratsios, acting undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, discuss artificial intelligence at the Defense Department’s Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Exposition, Sept. 9, 2020. Their discussion focuses on the DOD’s current activities, future direction and challenges in artificial intelligence. The two-day, virtual event brings defense officials together with representatives from industry, academia and the government to discuss AI operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 13:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766444
|Filename:
|DOD_107980021
|Length:
|00:37:41
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Top Defense Officials Discuss Artificial Intelligence, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT