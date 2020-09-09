Top Defense Officials Discuss Artificial Intelligence

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and Michael Kratsios, acting undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, discuss artificial intelligence at the Defense Department’s Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Exposition, Sept. 9, 2020. Their discussion focuses on the DOD’s current activities, future direction and challenges in artificial intelligence. The two-day, virtual event brings defense officials together with representatives from industry, academia and the government to discuss AI operations.

