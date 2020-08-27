The Rescue

Cheyenne Regional Airport held an emergency exercise training on Aug. 27, 2020, Cheyenne, Wyo. The scenario involved an airplane crash with victims on board. The Wyoming Air National Guard Fire and Rescue, along with airport staff and many community partners, were among the participants. The exercise tested response skills, completion of a triennial certification while showcasing the strength of these partnerships, and the impact they have on the community.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
Partners included: Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Laramie County Coroner’s Office, F.E. Warren Fire and Emergency Services, Cheyenne Laramie County Emergency Management, and Cheyenne -American Medical Response (AMR).
