    Rock and Reload: 3rd MAW Band Live Fire

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) Band, operate M240B machine guns and Mark 19 40mm grenade launchers at a live fire range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 4, 2020. 3rd MAW continues to pave the road for the rest of the Marine Corps by providing realistic training with real world applications to develop recognition primed decision-making in preparation for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766440
    VIRIN: 200904-M-ES316-1000
    Filename: DOD_107979978
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rock and Reload: 3rd MAW Band Live Fire, by LCpl Juan Anaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    3rd MAW
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    3rd MAW Band

