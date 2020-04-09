Rock and Reload: 3rd MAW Band Live Fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766440" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) Band, operate M240B machine guns and Mark 19 40mm grenade launchers at a live fire range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 4, 2020. 3rd MAW continues to pave the road for the rest of the Marine Corps by providing realistic training with real world applications to develop recognition primed decision-making in preparation for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya)