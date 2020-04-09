U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) Band, operate M240B machine guns and Mark 19 40mm grenade launchers at a live fire range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 4, 2020. 3rd MAW continues to pave the road for the rest of the Marine Corps by providing realistic training with real world applications to develop recognition primed decision-making in preparation for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya)
This work, Rock and Reload: 3rd MAW Band Live Fire, by LCpl Juan Anaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
