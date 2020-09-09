Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    934th Airlift Wing Spark Tank Submission - NVG Cave

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Keith Langsdorf 

    934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 12:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766439
    VIRIN: 200909-F-GU626-536
    Filename: DOD_107979942
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 934th Airlift Wing Spark Tank Submission - NVG Cave, by Keith Langsdorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    934 airlift wing spark tank nvg

