Staff Sgt. Garon Facemyer is an installation personnel readiness NCOIC for the 628th Force Support Squadron who balances his job while being a parent while his wife is deployed.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 12:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766438
|VIRIN:
|200908-F-JT564-597
|Filename:
|DOD_107979940
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The High-Five Parents, by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT