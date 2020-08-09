Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High-Five Parents

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Garon Facemyer is an installation personnel readiness NCOIC for the 628th Force Support Squadron who balances his job while being a parent while his wife is deployed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766438
    VIRIN: 200908-F-JT564-597
    Filename: DOD_107979940
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The High-Five Parents, by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

