    Defense Official Participates in Fireside Chat on Cybersecurity

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Dana Deasy, the Defense Department's chief information officer, discusses Cybersecurity Pathways Beyond the Pandemic at the 11th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit. Deasy is also presented with the Cybersecurity Leadership Award, Sept. 9, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 10:46
    Length: 00:28:54
    Location: DC, US
