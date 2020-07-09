B-52s integrate with Moroccan F-16s

Two B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, ND, out of RAF Fairford, UK, integrated with Moroccan F-16s in support of Bomber Task Force Europe September 7, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|09.07.2020
Date Posted: 09.09.2020
|B-Roll
|766425
VIRIN: 200907-F-VR222-7001
|DOD_107979778
|00:04:42
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
