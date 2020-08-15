Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women Firefighter Trailblazers: Bobbiann Burke

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annaliss Candelaria 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    200815-N-BW566-1002 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Aug. 15, 2020) Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB) Fire and Emergency Services Firefighter Candidate Bobbiann Burke is the only female firefighter candidate of the 2020 NSGB fire academy, and she has had to demonstrate commitment and perseverance to graduate and become a firefighter at the end of August 2020. The Women Firefighter Trailblazers miniseries highlights NSGB women firefighters’ experiences, life lessons and impacts. NSGB is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Annaliss Candelaria/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 12:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766421
    VIRIN: 200815-N-BW566-1002
    Filename: DOD_107979745
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women Firefighter Trailblazers: Bobbiann Burke, by PO3 Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    fire department
    GTMO
    Firefighters
    Cuba
    trailblazers
    NSGB Fire and Emergency Services
    Women Firefighters
    Miniseries

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT