    Reality Check: A Suicide Awareness Story

    GERMANY

    09.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman and Sgt. Taylor Scott Ellison

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Suicide Awareness spot highlighting service member suicides, produced by AFN Kaiserslautern

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 10:21
    Category: PSA
    September
    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    2020
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    #BeThere
    Connect to Protect

