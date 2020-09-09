Suicide Awareness spot highlighting service member suicides, produced by AFN Kaiserslautern
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 10:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766417
|VIRIN:
|200909-F-DP685-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107979657
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reality Check: A Suicide Awareness Story, by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman and SGT Taylor Scott Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT