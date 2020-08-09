Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler weekly update Week # 2

    MS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Richard Meuse 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Here's your weekly Keesler COVID-19 update with Col. Blackwell and Chief Esparza where they talk about COVID-19 numbers, facility openings, Air Force birthday week and more!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler weekly update Week # 2, by Richard Meuse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

