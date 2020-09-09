The 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Lodging Section provides around-the-clock service and housing to Airmen and civilians at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Missions supported by the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing wouldn’t happen without the Agile Combat Support lodging provides. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 08:17
|Category:
|Video ID:
|766411
|VIRIN:
|200909-F-OS175-0275
|Filename:
|DOD_107979596
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lodging never rests so you can, by TSgt Melissa Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
