    Lodging never rests so Airmen can

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Lodging Section provides around-the-clock service and housing to Airmen and civilians at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Missions supported by the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing wouldn’t happen without the Agile Combat Support lodging provides. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 08:17
    Category:
    Video ID: 766411
    VIRIN: 200909-F-OS175-0275
    Filename: DOD_107979596
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lodging never rests so Airmen can, by TSgt Melissa Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

