    This Day In Army History: Pusan Perimeter Breakout

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Army history commemoration of the Pusan Perimeter Breakout (16Sep50).

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 07:44
    War
    Army History
    Pusan

