    Partnerships, community focus help ensure year-round Soldier readiness

    GERMANY

    09.09.2020

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The Breitenwald Shooting Range has been part of the Landstuhl community for more than 50 years. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz doing its part by enabling Soldier readiness through its support of the shooting range and has taken measures to help maintain authorized noise threshold levels while meeting the mission requirements of the NATO Alliance.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 07:06
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnerships, community focus help ensure year-round Soldier readiness, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Partnerships
    Community
    US Army
    Training
    StrongEurope

