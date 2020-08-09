Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Harassment Newcomers Video

    BELGIUM

    09.08.2020

    Video by Deacon Westervelts 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    This is brief explanation of the Sexual Harassment program for virtual in-processing in the USAG Benelux.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Harassment Newcomers Video, by Deacon Westervelts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

