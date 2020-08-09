Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Substance Abuse Newcomers Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    09.08.2020

    Video by Deacon Westervelts 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    This is a brief explanation of the Army Substance Abuse program for in-processing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 05:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766406
    VIRIN: 200908-O-A0949-438
    Filename: DOD_107979472
    Length: 00:07:46
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Substance Abuse Newcomers Video, by Deacon Westervelts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    in-processing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT