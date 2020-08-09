This is a brief explanation of the Army Substance Abuse program for in-processing.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 05:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766406
|VIRIN:
|200908-O-A0949-438
|Filename:
|DOD_107979472
|Length:
|00:07:46
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Substance Abuse Newcomers Video, by Deacon Westervelts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT