    Army Continuing Education Newcomers Video

    BELGIUM

    09.08.2020

    Video by Deacon Westervelts 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    A brief in-processing video explaining the Army Continuing Education in the USAG Benelux area.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 05:09
    Category: Video Productions
    In-processing

