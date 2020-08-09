A brief in-processing video explaining the Army Continuing Education in the USAG Benelux area.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 05:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766404
|VIRIN:
|200908-O-A0949-007
|Filename:
|DOD_107979442
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Continuing Education Newcomers Video, by Deacon Westervelts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT