Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AUAB Airmen demonstrate basic gym safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, demonstrate helpful, basic gym safety tips for their fellow service members as they pursue their fitness goals.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 06:11
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 766402
    VIRIN: 200905-F-XF897-1001
    Filename: DOD_107979426
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB Airmen demonstrate basic gym safety, by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Safety
    fitness
    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB
    Grand Slam Safety Short

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT