    Slovak pilots train alongside U.S. (Slovak subtitles)

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Roidan Carlson  

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Following the purchase of of 14 F-16 Block 70/72s, the Slovakia Ministry of Defense sent Slovak pilots to train alongside American pilots in the U.S. The goal is to share best practices on how to better integrate the aircraft into the Slovak air force, and increase interoperability with other NATO members.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 04:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766401
    VIRIN: 200908-F-QP609-002
    Filename: DOD_107979416
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slovak pilots train alongside U.S. (Slovak subtitles), by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    F-16
    force
    pilot
    air
    Ministry of Defense
    Slovak
    Slovakia
    training

