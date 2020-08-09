Following the purchase of of 14 F-16 Block 70/72s, the Slovakia Ministry of Defense sent Slovak pilots to train alongside American pilots in the U.S. The goal is to share best practices on how to better integrate the aircraft into the Slovak air force, and increase interoperability with other NATO members.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 04:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766401
|VIRIN:
|200908-F-QP609-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107979416
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Slovak pilots train alongside U.S. (Slovak subtitles), by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT