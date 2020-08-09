Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LDRSHIP - Army Values

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tony Foster 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    The Soldiers of the 412th Theater Engineer Command state the Army Values.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 00:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766395
    VIRIN: 200908-A-WR054-0001
    PIN: 200908
    Filename: DOD_107979295
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    This work, LDRSHIP - Army Values, by SFC Tony Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi
    leadership
    motivation
    respect
    honor
    U.S. Army Reserve
    excellence
    resilience
    selfless service
    loyalty
    integrity
    TEC
    personal courage
    412th Theater Engineer Command
    Vicksburg
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    duty
    Army Values
    living
    Army Reserve engineers
    LDRSHIP
    Soldiers for life
    greatness
    engineers in action
    forward movement
    perfecting

