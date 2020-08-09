Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 U.S. Army Reserve Command Best Warrior Competition Counter IED

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Diehm and Sgt. William Ploeg

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Soldiers practice counter IED operations on Fort McCoy WI., Sept. 8, 2020. Approximately 40 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition from Sept. 4-10, 2020. The 2020 BWC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Ploeg and Sgt. Rachel Diehm)

