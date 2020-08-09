California National Guard continue rescue missions of evacuees from the Creek fire

Video of California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) officials, California Guardsmen, and evacuees at the Fresno aviation facility where California National Guard helicopters landed with evacuees during the Creek Fire in Fresno County, California, Sept. 8, 2020. Residents near Lake Edison and China Peak were trapped by the devastating wildfire that has consumed nearly 145,000 acres after igniting Sept. 4. Cal Guard CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters rescued hundreds of civilians in two days. After landing in Fresno, those rescued are brought into a Cal Guard facility and medically screened by National Guard nurses and physicians. They’re also given water, food and a chance to call or reunite with friends and family just outside of the facility. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Jason Sanchez)
