Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Career Spotlight: HVAC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Valerie Seelye 

    142nd Wing

    Airmen from the 142nd Wing at the Portland Air National Guard base explain what working in HVAC is like and why they joined the career field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 17:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 766367
    VIRIN: 200831-Z-ON660-001
    Filename: DOD_107978923
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Spotlight: HVAC, by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Civil Engineer
    CES
    Portland
    HVAC
    142nd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT