TACP Innovation

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    TACP Airmen have been training on innovative tactics at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, U.S. Army Fort Carson, Fort Bragg, N.C. to deter and respond to adversaries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 17:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766355
    VIRIN: 200810-F-FU432-783
    Filename: DOD_107978733
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    pacaf
    Bomb
    TACP
    fort carson
    fort bragg
    25th ASOS
    innovation
    indopacom
    ADCT

