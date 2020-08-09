Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan Delivers Keynote Address for CBP 's Virtual Trade Week.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan Delivers Keynote Address for CBP 's Virtual Trade Week.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766351
    VIRIN: 200908-H-GD279-0001
    Filename: DOD_107978679
    Length: 00:10:20
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan Delivers Keynote Address for CBP 's Virtual Trade Week., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    cbpvirtualtradeweek

