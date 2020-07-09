Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard hoists 2 in distress in Columbia River

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Lilburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard crew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter hoists two survivors from a 17-foot vessel in distress near Rooster Rock in the Columbia River, Washington side, Monday, September 7, 2020. The rescue crew experienced adverse weather conditions do to sustained 36 mph winds, 3-5 foot waves, and smokey haze generated from nearby wildfires. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Sector Columbia River)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766320
    VIRIN: 200907-G-GE256-1001
    Filename: DOD_107978381
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 41
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard hoists 2 in distress in Columbia River, by PO3 Trevor Lilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Oregon
    rescue swimmer
    hoist
    District 13
    MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter
    Coast Guard
    Pacific Northwest
    Multnomah County
    Sector Columbia River
    agency assist
    rescue strop
    weeklyvideos

