A Coast Guard crew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter hoists two survivors from a 17-foot vessel in distress near Rooster Rock in the Columbia River, Washington side, Monday, September 7, 2020. The rescue crew experienced adverse weather conditions do to sustained 36 mph winds, 3-5 foot waves, and smokey haze generated from nearby wildfires. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Sector Columbia River)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 14:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766320
|VIRIN:
|200907-G-GE256-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107978381
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|OR, US
|Web Views:
|41
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard hoists 2 in distress in Columbia River, by PO3 Trevor Lilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
