TALN First Class

The Tactics and Leadership Nexus (TALN) recently had its first class. TALN is an integrative course and facility that hosts scenario-based training to enhance Airmen’s readiness by honing tactical and leadership skills.
|09.02.2020
|09.08.2020 11:31
|Package
|766315
|200902-F-UO935-1001
|DOD_107978301
|00:00:55
|DOVER, DE, US
|5
|1
|1
|0
