    National Coloring Day 2020

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    A short video of coloring pages from the 104th Fighter Wing in celebration of National Coloring Day 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 11:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766310
    VIRIN: 200804-Z-IE380-2001
    Filename: DOD_107978219
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Coloring Day 2020, by SrA Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F15
    104th Fighter Wing
    131st Fighter Squadron
    104 FW
    Barnestormer
    National Coloring Day

