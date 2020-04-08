A short video of coloring pages from the 104th Fighter Wing in celebration of National Coloring Day 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 11:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|766310
|VIRIN:
|200804-Z-IE380-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107978219
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Coloring Day 2020, by SrA Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT