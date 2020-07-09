Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noble Partner 20, Non-Narrative Package: COL. Jason Fryman

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    09.07.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia Army National Guardsmen Col. Jason Fryman, the U.S. Exercise Director of Noble Partner 20, gives his remarks about multinational interoperability and readiness after the opening ceremony at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sept. 7, 2020. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe which enhances Georgian, regional ally, partner and U.S. forces readiness and interoperability to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeron Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2020 07:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766302
    VIRIN: 200908-A-OD941-004
    Filename: DOD_107977881
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noble Partner 20, Non-Narrative Package: COL. Jason Fryman, by SGT Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

