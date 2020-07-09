Georgia Army National Guardsmen Col. Jason Fryman, the U.S. Exercise Director of Noble Partner 20, gives his remarks about multinational interoperability and readiness after the opening ceremony at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sept. 7, 2020. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe which enhances Georgian, regional ally, partner and U.S. forces readiness and interoperability to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeron Walker)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 07:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766302
|VIRIN:
|200908-A-OD941-004
|Filename:
|DOD_107977881
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Noble Partner 20, Non-Narrative Package: COL. Jason Fryman, by SGT Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT