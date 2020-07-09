Noble Partner 20, Non-Narrative Package: COL. Jason Fryman

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Georgia Army National Guardsmen Col. Jason Fryman, the U.S. Exercise Director of Noble Partner 20, gives his remarks about multinational interoperability and readiness after the opening ceremony at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sept. 7, 2020. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe which enhances Georgian, regional ally, partner and U.S. forces readiness and interoperability to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeron Walker)