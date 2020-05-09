U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. John Anderson, staff non-commissioned officer in charge, Expeditionary Firefighting and Rescue team, Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing speaks on the integration with the Great Basin Coordination Center to assist in supporting aircraft combating the Slink Fire, Coleville, Calif., Sept. 5, 2020. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center is integrated with multiple firefighting agencies from across several states to battle the fire and mitigate damage to the training areas that are essential to Marine Corps Service Level Training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian L. Hooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2020 23:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766287
|VIRIN:
|209005-M-SG129-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107977661
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|COLEVILLE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MWSS 373 Slink Fire Support, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT