    MWSS 373 Slink Fire Support B-Roll

    COLEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine Corps Expeditionary Firefighting and Rescue crews, Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, integrate with the Great Basin Coordination Center to assist in supporting aircraft combating the Slink Fire, Coleville, Calif., Sept. 5, 2020. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center is integrated with multiple firefighting agencies from across several states to battle the fire and mitigate damage to the training areas that are essential to Marine Corps Service Level Training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian L. Hooper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2020
    Date Posted: 09.07.2020 23:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766286
    VIRIN: 200905-M-SG129-1001
    Filename: DOD_107977660
    Length: 00:08:26
    Location: COLEVILLE, CA, US 
    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    MWTC
    MAGTFTC
    MCMWTC
    MTX
    SLTE
    MountainWarfareTrainingCenter
    MarineCorpsMountainWarfareTrainingCenter
    SlinkFire

