MWSS 373 Slink Fire Support B-Roll

U.S. Marine Corps Expeditionary Firefighting and Rescue crews, Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, integrate with the Great Basin Coordination Center to assist in supporting aircraft combating the Slink Fire, Coleville, Calif., Sept. 5, 2020. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center is integrated with multiple firefighting agencies from across several states to battle the fire and mitigate damage to the training areas that are essential to Marine Corps Service Level Training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian L. Hooper)