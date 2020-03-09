Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-77 AR crews on table VI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs

    1LT Nicholas Umana, Miami Florida native with 1st Battalion 77th Armor "Steel Tiger as 1st platoon leader with Butcher Company, talks about the importance of being in a small crewman during table VI. Table VI prepares the crewman for future training continuing to build more lethal crewman.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.07.2020 17:17
    Category:
    Video ID: 766272
    VIRIN: 200903-A-YG558-079
    Filename: DOD_107977309
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: TX, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-77 AR crews on table VI, by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Crewman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT