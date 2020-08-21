Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ROTC During COVID

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Spc. William Roulett 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    The University of Maryland's Reserve Officer Training Corps was well prepared to adapt to changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The University's Professor of Military Science, LTC Marisa Pace, describes how the cadets overcame challenges.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.07.2020 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766271
    VIRIN: 200821-A-SU132-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107977308
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROTC During COVID, by SPC William Roulett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    Fort Meade
    Ft. Meade
    Army Reserve
    ROTC
    USAR
    UMD
    25M
    356BOD
    Multimedia Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT