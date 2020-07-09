Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fire Fighter Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    332 Air Expeditionary Wing fire fighters perform weekly training with fire trucks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.07.2020 06:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766257
    VIRIN: 200907-F-GV306-460
    Filename: DOD_107977071
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Fighter Training, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fire
    water
    hose
    truck
    trucks
    drive
    AEW
    air expeditionary wing
    training
    fighters
    immersion
    332

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT