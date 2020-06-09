Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter landing with evacuees from Creek Fire

    FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2020

    Video by Capt. Jason Sanchez 

    California National Guard   

    A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the California National Guard's 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, lands at the 1106 Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group's flight line carrying evacuees from the Creek Fire on Sept. 6, 2020, Fresno, California. The California Military Department evacuated over 200 people along the Mammoth Pool Reservoir when the Creek fire exploded in size. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Jason Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2020
    Date Posted: 09.06.2020 16:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766236
    VIRIN: 200906-F-GL728-229
    Filename: DOD_107976504
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FRESNO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter landing with evacuees from Creek Fire, by Capt. Jason Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

