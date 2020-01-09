Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tour a newly built fuel system supply point by US Army engineers in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    09.01.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Maria Blom, Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes and Pfc. Raekwon Jenkins

    U.S. Army Europe   

    U.S. Soldiers with 500th Engineer Support Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, give a tour of a newly built fuel systems supply point as they put the finishing touches on the project Sept. 1, 2020 at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, during Resolute Castle 20. The U.S. Army-led engineering exercise occurs from August 10 - September 8, 2020. It provides engineering training opportunities with the mission of completing construction projects intended to improve existing host nation infrastructure, which includes the construction of an intermediate staging base, a forward arming and refueling point maintenance, the clearing of a helicopter landing zone, and the improvement of a railhead byway and range road at Camp Trzebien, Poland. Additionally, the improvements will include the construction of a general purpose warehouse in Karliki, Poland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.06.2020 12:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766233
    VIRIN: 200901-A-XH946-955
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_107976385
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tour a newly built fuel system supply point by US Army engineers in Poland, by 1LT Maria Blom, SFC Timothy Hughes and PFC Raekwon Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Readiness
    United States Army
    Strategic
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    DynamicForceEmployment
    United States Department of Defense (DoD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT