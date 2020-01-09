Tour a newly built fuel system supply point by US Army engineers in Poland

U.S. Soldiers with 500th Engineer Support Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, give a tour of a newly built fuel systems supply point as they put the finishing touches on the project Sept. 1, 2020 at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, during Resolute Castle 20. The U.S. Army-led engineering exercise occurs from August 10 - September 8, 2020. It provides engineering training opportunities with the mission of completing construction projects intended to improve existing host nation infrastructure, which includes the construction of an intermediate staging base, a forward arming and refueling point maintenance, the clearing of a helicopter landing zone, and the improvement of a railhead byway and range road at Camp Trzebien, Poland. Additionally, the improvements will include the construction of a general purpose warehouse in Karliki, Poland.
