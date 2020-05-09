2020 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition Day 1

The 2020 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition kicked off with the Army Combat Fitness Test and the German Basic Fitness Test and 100M swim as part of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2020 12:11
|Category:
|Video ID:
|766232
|VIRIN:
|200905-A-WH744-460
|Filename:
|DOD_107976383
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
