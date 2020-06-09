Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team member selected as 2020 Uniformed Emergency Manager of the Year

Lt. Cmdr Amanda Le Monde, the executive officer at the Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team, discusses her job responsibilities and being selected as the 2020 International Association of Emergency Managers Uniformed Emergency Manager of the Year in Novato, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020. As the Executive Officer at PST, Le Monde leads a 61-member, active duty and reserve deployable specialized Coast Guard force. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)
