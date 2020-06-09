Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team member selected as 2020 Uniformed Emergency Manager of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Lt. Cmdr Amanda Le Monde, the executive officer at the Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team, discusses her job responsibilities and being selected as the 2020 International Association of Emergency Managers Uniformed Emergency Manager of the Year in Novato, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020. As the Executive Officer at PST, Le Monde leads a 61-member, active duty and reserve deployable specialized Coast Guard force. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2020
    Date Posted: 09.06.2020 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766230
    VIRIN: 200906-G-LB502-568
    Filename: DOD_107976361
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: NOVATO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team member selected as 2020 Uniformed Emergency Manager of the Year, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    executive officer
    Military women
    Coast Guard
    California
    National Strike Force
    Pacific Strike Team
    Novato
    Uniformed Emergency Manager of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT