U.S. Marines with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin conduct a live-fire and maneuver range at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 5, 2020. Koolendong will exercise the Marine Corps’ and Australian Defence Force's ability to conduct a range of crisis response and contingency operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2020 02:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766226
|VIRIN:
|200905-M-MP127-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107976237
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|DARWIN, AU
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines kickstart Koolendong with live-fire range, by Cpl Sarah Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT