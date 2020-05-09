Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines kickstart Koolendong with live-fire range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    09.05.2020

    Video by Cpl. Sarah Marshall 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin conduct a live-fire and maneuver range at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 5, 2020. Koolendong will exercise the Marine Corps’ and Australian Defence Force's ability to conduct a range of crisis response and contingency operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Marshall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2020
    Date Posted: 09.07.2020 02:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766226
    VIRIN: 200905-M-MP127-1001
    Filename: DOD_107976237
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: DARWIN, AU 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines kickstart Koolendong with live-fire range, by Cpl Sarah Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Australia
    Training
    MAGTF
    GCE
    ADF
    MRFD
    Indopacific
    Top End
    Koolendong
    NT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT