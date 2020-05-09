U.S. Marines with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, conduct offensive and defensive operations for Exercise Koolendong at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 5, 2020. Koolendong will exercise the Marine Corps' and Australian Defence Force's ability to conduct a range of crisis response and contingency operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2020 02:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766224
|VIRIN:
|200904-M-KK393-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107976009
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
This work, Send 'Em Running - MRF-D executes Koolendong, by Cpl Lydia Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
