    Send 'Em Running - MRF-D executes Koolendong

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.05.2020

    Video by Cpl. Lydia Gordon 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, conduct offensive and defensive operations for Exercise Koolendong at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 5, 2020. Koolendong will exercise the Marine Corps' and Australian Defence Force's ability to conduct a range of crisis response and contingency operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2020
    Date Posted: 09.07.2020 02:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766224
    VIRIN: 200904-M-KK393-2001
    Filename: DOD_107976009
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Send 'Em Running - MRF-D executes Koolendong, by Cpl Lydia Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    relationships
    interoperability
    Australia
    partnerships
    readiness
    GCE
    ADF
    Northern Territory
    Koolendong
    postured

