Send 'Em Running - MRF-D executes Koolendong

U.S. Marines with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, conduct offensive and defensive operations for Exercise Koolendong at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 5, 2020. Koolendong will exercise the Marine Corps' and Australian Defence Force's ability to conduct a range of crisis response and contingency operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)