Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2-27IN Community Feeding Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EWA BEACH, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division partnered with Share Our Savior (SOS) Hawai'i and participated in a food drive distributing food to community members affected by various economical factors in August 25, 2020 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. SOS Hawai'i is a local church that supports Community People Ministries, a feed-the-hungry organization partnered with Hawaii Foodbank and helps with activities and food distributions island wide. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.05.2020 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766213
    VIRIN: 200825-A-PD523-222
    Filename: DOD_107975720
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: EWA BEACH, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-27IN Community Feeding Event, by 1LT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    DoD
    Wolfhounds
    Bronco Brigade
    USARPAC
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    2-27 Infantry
    United States Army Pacific
    Angelo Mejia
    Foodbank
    None Better
    3-25ID
    Share our Savior Hawaii
    SOS Hawaii
    Community People Ministries
    Hawaii Foodbank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT