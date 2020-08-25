2-27IN Community Feeding Event

Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division partnered with Share Our Savior (SOS) Hawai'i and participated in a food drive distributing food to community members affected by various economical factors in August 25, 2020 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. SOS Hawai'i is a local church that supports Community People Ministries, a feed-the-hungry organization partnered with Hawaii Foodbank and helps with activities and food distributions island wide. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)
