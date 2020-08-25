2-27IN Community Feeding Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766213" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division partnered with Share Our Savior (SOS) Hawai'i and participated in a food drive distributing food to community members affected by various economical factors in August 25, 2020 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. SOS Hawai'i is a local church that supports Community People Ministries, a feed-the-hungry organization partnered with Hawaii Foodbank and helps with activities and food distributions island wide. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)