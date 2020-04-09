Slink Fire Helicopter Operations B-Roll

Interagency flight crews operate with the Great Basin Coordination Center to assist in combating the Slink Fire, Coville, Calif., Sept. 4, 2020. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center is integrated with multiple firefighting agencies from across several states to battle the fire and mitigate damage to the training areas that are essential to Marine Corps Service Level Training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian L. Hooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2020 00:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766200
|VIRIN:
|200904-M-SG129-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107975581
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|COLEVILLE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
